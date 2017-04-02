That's Not Kyle! Megan Kisses Nate Behind Her Boyfriend's Back on Jaw-Dropping Episode of The Arrangement

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Engaged

John Cena & Nikki Bella's Engagement, Rob Gronkowski's Surprise Appearance & More OMG WrestleMania 33 Moments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Arrangement just shocked everyone!

On Sunday's episode, Megan (Christine Evangelsita) was kissing someone who was definitely not her boyfriend Kyle (Josh Henderson). After play rehearsals, Megan, the cast and writer Nate (Rowan Schlosberg) had a bonfire to relax and get to know each other better.

And during a moment alone together, Megan and Nate kissed! But she pulled away and told Nate she had to leave.

"I can't do this," Megan said.

Megan didn't tell Kyle about the kiss, and then at the next play rehearsal, Nate asked her to "hang back" so they could talk.

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Christine Evangelista, Rowan Schlosberg, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 105

E!

"Listen, I know the right thing to say here," Nate told Megan. "Last night was a mistake, we have a play to do and we have to be professional and what happened by the fire was just about beer and weed. But I don't know, something tells me that isn't the truth, for either of us. Do you think I'm wrong?"

Megan then told Nate, "We have a play to do, we have to be professional. Last night was a mistake."

So what does The Arrangement cast think about the kiss?

Take a look at The Arrangement: Postnup above to see the cast dish about all of the shocking moments from this episode!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again