The Arrangement just shocked everyone!

On Sunday's episode, Megan (Christine Evangelsita) was kissing someone who was definitely not her boyfriend Kyle (Josh Henderson). After play rehearsals, Megan, the cast and writer Nate (Rowan Schlosberg) had a bonfire to relax and get to know each other better.

And during a moment alone together, Megan and Nate kissed! But she pulled away and told Nate she had to leave.

"I can't do this," Megan said.

Megan didn't tell Kyle about the kiss, and then at the next play rehearsal, Nate asked her to "hang back" so they could talk.