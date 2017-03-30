Angelina Jolie reportedly has done some window-shopping recently.

The actress-humanitarian has shown interest in the iconic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, Calif. The extremely private property is on the market for just under $25 million, and according to Page Six, Jolie wants to purchase the six-bedroom home for her family. The estate sits on 2.1 acres in the Laughlin Park community. The Beaux Arts Style mansion also features a pool house and a studio house with a separate entrance. The gorgeous gated grounds are also walled with incredible gardens, paths and sitting areas that feature direct views of the Observatory and the ocean.

DeMille's former mansion was built in 1913 and features 10 bathrooms and since has been fully restored. E! News has reached out to Jolie's rep and the listing agents for comment.