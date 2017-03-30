When John Hughes passed away in 2009, he left a huge void, not only in people's hearts, but in Hollywood.

He had written and directed most of the popular family-friendly teen films of the '80s, which became cult classics and still air on cable today—Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Uncle Buck, Home Alone...the list goes on and on.

Many teen movies that he took no part in making, which are much racier and contain more complex plot lines, became popular in the last 20 years, notably American Pie, Mean Girls and Pitch Perfect. Nowadays, such films are rarely made and do not enjoy the same level of success. Can anyone step in to help bring the nostalgia to the big screen?

"I don't know that those movies can be made anymore," '80s movie icon-turned director and writer Andrew McCarthy, who famously starred alongside Molly Ringwald in Pretty in Pink, told E! News in an exclusive interview this week.