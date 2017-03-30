Mama June Reveals the Real Reason She Wants to Lose Weight

Mama June may have lost weight, but she still carries a lot of baggage.
In an exclusive sneak peek from Friday's episode of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old reality star gets some tough love from her family and friends. When June's weight loss journey began, she vowed to show Sugar Bear "what he's missing." And where better to debut her slimmer figure than at Sugar Bear's wedding to Jennifer Lamb? But, after a recent falling out with her manager Gina Rodriguez—and with two more skin removal surgeries on the books—June begins to doubt herself. "I fired Gina because she puts so much damn pressure on me all the time," she tells Kenya Crook, her personal trainer. "I mean, it's like, 'Come on now!' Give me five seconds for me to be able to recover and not have to worry about my weight."
As Honey Boo Boo explains in a confessional, "Mama thinks Gina's against her." Her big sister Pumpkin is equally bothered, saying, "I don't think Mama realizes that everyone is on her side."
At one point, Pumpkin reminds June, "You asked for all this stuff. Gina is only helping you out." In addition to modifying her diet and exercising, June—who weighed 460 lbs. at her heaviest—underwent gastric sleeve surgery. She later had a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation, and Gina scheduled another surgery to remove the excess skin from June's arms and neck. Sensing something is wrong, Kenya asks June to think about the real reason she wanted to lose weight.
"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge," June says in a confessional. "Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally." Though she's undecided about whether the additional surgeries are worth it, she admits, "I don't want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can't be about making everyone happy—it's got to be about me."
Ironically, the only thing June's family wants is for her to be happy.
If June doesn't go through with the surgeries, her niece Amber fears she'll be "unfinished" and forever unhappy with her looks—and Honey Boo Boo is similarly concerned. "Mama, you always talk about these bat wings," she says, poking her arms. "Why don't you want 'em gone now?" Flapping her arms, Pumpkin jokes, "I mean, you can't just fly away from your problems!"
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.