Mama June Reveals the Real Reason She Wants to Lose Weight

Mama June may have lost weight, but she still carries a lot of baggage.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Friday's episode of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old reality star gets some tough love from her family and friends. When June's weight loss journey began, she vowed to show Sugar Bear "what he's missing." And where better to debut her slimmer figure than at Sugar Bear's wedding to Jennifer Lamb? But, after a recent falling out with her manager Gina Rodriguez—and with two more skin removal surgeries on the books—June begins to doubt herself. "I fired Gina because she puts so much damn pressure on me all the time," she tells Kenya Crook, her personal trainer. "I mean, it's like, 'Come on now!' Give me five seconds for me to be able to recover and not have to worry about my weight."