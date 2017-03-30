Batgirl Set to Fly on Her Own in Upcoming Standalone Film

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Batgirl will one day be flying to a theater near you.
According to a new Variety report, the DC Comics superheroine is slated to be the central figure of an upcoming movie written, direct and produced by Joss Whedon, who previously wrote and directed The Avengers and its sequel.
As the report revealed, Whedon is in the process of striking a deal with Warner Bros. to make the film. Meanwhile, the new project marks a career switch for Whedon, as he previously worked within the Marvel universe with Avengers and is now dipping his toes in the DC Comics water.
Warner Bros.
More importantly, this marks the first solo venture for the character on the silver screen. While she has been included in animated films and on television, she was featured for the first and only time in a live action movie in 1997's Batman & Robin.
In addition to this latest project, Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe also has Wonder Woman and the Suicide Squad all-female spinoff, Gotham City Sirens, down the pipeline.
Marvel's lineup for the next three years features mostly films with male leads, including this year's Spiderman sequel and Thor: Ragnarok. However, the company will be marking their own historic moment with the first female Captain Marvel starring Oscar winner Brie Larson.
