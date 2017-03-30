Batgirl Set to Fly on Her Own in Upcoming Standalone Film

Batgirl will one day be flying to a theater near you.

According to a new Variety report, the DC Comics superheroine is slated to be the central figure of an upcoming movie written, direct and produced by Joss Whedon, who previously wrote and directed The Avengers and its sequel.

As the report revealed, Whedon is in the process of striking a deal with Warner Bros. to make the film. Meanwhile, the new project marks a career switch for Whedon, as he previously worked within the Marvel universe with Avengers and is now dipping his toes in the DC Comics water.