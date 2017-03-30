The long walk to season seven has begun, Game of Thrones fans!
HBO just released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated seventh season of the hit series and it features three of our favorite characters doing, well, a lot of walking.
The clip highlights three of the leaders gearing up to do some major battle for the Iron Throne—Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the Mad Queen herself, Cersei (Lena Heady)—as they travel the halls of their respective kingdoms to take their place on their own thrones.
The final shot is a stark reminder (no pun intended) that the real war ahead is one that just might prove to unite all these feuding factions. As Cersei exhales, her breath visible in the fresh winter air, the camera pulls out to reveal the crystal blue eye of the Night King. And he doesn't care who sits on the Iron Throne.
The truncated season—down from the usual 10 episodes to seven—will be returning to HBO a bit later than usual this year, as the network's wonky melting ice date reveal announced. The show's penultimate season will hit the pay cable network in July.
Joining the fray this season are fresh faces Jim Broadbent, Ed Sheeran and NY Mets pitcher Noah "Thor" Snydergaard. While the latter two are expected to only have brief cameos, Broadbent will play a crucial role in the season. "I'm a maester, an archmaester," he told Screen Crush. "I'm an old professor character." The actor also revealed that he'd be in five of the season's seven episodes. "I did sort of one major scene in each episode," he said, adding that he shared his scenes with Sam (John Bradley)
And as if we weren't excited enough about the new episode, Maisie Williams' tweets have promised the finale will be one for the ages. "Just finished reading season 7. S—t gets REAL," she tweeted. "I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
Check out the new trailer above and let us know if you're as excited as we are in the comments below!
Game of Thrones returns for season seven on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.