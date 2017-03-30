The long walk to season seven has begun, Game of Thrones fans!

HBO just released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated seventh season of the hit series and it features three of our favorite characters doing, well, a lot of walking.

The clip highlights three of the leaders gearing up to do some major battle for the Iron Throne—Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the Mad Queen herself, Cersei (Lena Heady)—as they travel the halls of their respective kingdoms to take their place on their own thrones.

The final shot is a stark reminder (no pun intended) that the real war ahead is one that just might prove to unite all these feuding factions. As Cersei exhales, her breath visible in the fresh winter air, the camera pulls out to reveal the crystal blue eye of the Night King. And he doesn't care who sits on the Iron Throne.