The 7 Messiest Breakups in Bachelor History

First come the cameras, then comes love, then come the tabloid headlines!

The Bachelor franchise's couples are no strangers to speculation and attention continuing to surround their relationships once filming ends, and Bachelor in Paradise season three's Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton are no exception, with the details of their messy split making headlines.

Following their January split, things have gotten nasty between the former couple, despite a brief reconciliation, with Josh's assistant telling E! News Amanda had allegedly body-shamed her and refused to return the car Josh bought for her. Amanda has denied the claims, telling us, "He's the worst. Everybody warned me."

Of course, Josh and Amanda are far from the first Bachelor couple to end their relationship in truly dramatic fashion. Here are seven of the franchise's messiest post-show splits....