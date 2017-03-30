Lin & Jirsa
Christina gets a revenge body! And Tarek gets a revenge body! Everybody gets a revenge body!
Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa made headlines last week with a bikini photo shoot for a "Mommy and Me" swimwear campaign with her and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor. Now it's Tarek's turn to strip down.
The reality star showcases his beefed up figure in professionally shot sexy, shirtless workout-themed photos released Thursday and shot by the California-based Lin and Jirsa Wedding Photography Team.
Christina and Tarek, who also share a 1-year-old son, split in 2016 after much relationship turmoil and he filed for divorce in January.
In recent weeks, Tarek has also been showing his fans on Instagram how he has gotten healthy and into shape after battling thyroid cancer and testicular cancer. He said in January he was cancer-free.
Tarek recently shared a photo of himself showcasing his muscular arms in a tank top during a trip to Costa Rica.
He had said earlier this month he is "in the best shape of my life," adding, "For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"