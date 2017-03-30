Christina gets a revenge body! And Tarek gets a revenge body! Everybody gets a revenge body!

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa made headlines last week with a bikini photo shoot for a "Mommy and Me" swimwear campaign with her and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor. Now it's Tarek's turn to strip down.

The reality star showcases his beefed up figure in professionally shot sexy, shirtless workout-themed photos released Thursday and shot by the California-based Lin and Jirsa Wedding Photography Team.