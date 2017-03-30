Christina gets a revenge body! And Tarek gets a revenge body! Everybody gets a revenge body!

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa made headlines last week with a bikini photo shoot for a "Mommy and Me" swimwear campaign with her and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor. Now it's Tarek's turn to strip down.

The reality star showcases his beefed up figure in professionally shot sexy, shirtless workout-themed photos released Thursday and shot by the California-based Lin and Jirsa Wedding Photography Team.

"I shot this and was too embarrassed to share so I didn't..." he wrote on Instagram. "I know my journey has inspired many people so I made the difficult decision to post.. this is after battling 2 cancers and a debilitating back injury. My doctor said 'You would probably never be able to lift weights again'... that motivated me to prove him wrong and get into the best shape of my life!!! Thank you to my trainer @quintin_tucker for all the hard work and motivation and @pyejirsa for the amazing photos. Remember....it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog..."