Kudos to James Van Der Beek for keeping it together during an excruciating interview with British morning show This Morning.

Co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced the actor in a way that made it seem like he hadn't been on TV since Dawson's Creek, launching what went on to be a very uncomfortable live interview. "What happened to the main man himself, Mr James Van Der Beek?" Schofield asked, rhetorically. "He's here now, and that's what he looks like."

This Morning displayed a photo of Van Der Beek from more than 20 years ago, and the actor looked less than pleased about it. "I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know," Van Der Beek noted.

"We know that, but it worked better as a link," Schofield quipped.