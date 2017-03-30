YouTube
YouTube
Kudos to James Van Der Beek for keeping it together during an excruciating interview with British morning show This Morning.
Co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced the actor in a way that made it seem like he hadn't been on TV since Dawson's Creek, launching what went on to be a very uncomfortable live interview. "What happened to the main man himself, Mr James Van Der Beek?" Schofield asked, rhetorically. "He's here now, and that's what he looks like."
This Morning displayed a photo of Van Der Beek from more than 20 years ago, and the actor looked less than pleased about it. "I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know," Van Der Beek noted.
"We know that, but it worked better as a link," Schofield quipped.
"You have been very busy! When we were looking back at the information on Dawson's Creek, you played a 15 year old, but you were 20, weren't you?"
Visibly miffed, Van Der Beek, who was there to promote his new series Sky One's Carters Get Rich, responded, "From what I remember. It was a long time ago."
The co-hosts continued with their line of questioning about the hit teen drama, and Van Der Beek answered cordially despite the awkward turn it had taken.
"At a certain point it became easier to do it and then let it go after that," Van Der Beek said after admitting he's never seen the series in full, adding, "It changed my life, it was a huge opportunity."
Viewers called out the co-hosts on Twitter. "Great job on being dicks, what a demeaning start to an interview! no wonder he felt awkward @vanderjames," wrote one viewer.
"Ooh harsh intro," noted another.
Others thought Van Der Beek was in the wrong. "Very awkward interview. How @hollywills and @Schofe remain so upbeat when dealing with his rudeness. I need tips," wrote one fan.
"How arrogant was @vanderjames on @thismorning came across so bitter he hasn't done as well as others off @dawsonscreek So rude! #getoverit," tweeted another.
Watch the interview and share what you think in the comments.