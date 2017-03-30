At the New York premiere of sci-fi thriller Ghost in the Shell Wednesday, body language was on everyone's minds.

French actress Juliette Binoche stars as the scientist and creator of Scarlett Johansson's human cyborg created to be the perfect assassin. It's no secret that ScarJo is a badass in a lot of her roles (see: anything with Black Widow in it), but this seemed like news to Juliette.

When E! News asked Juliette how "badass" Scarlett was, the Oscar-winner seemed confused. She laughed and responded, "She has a good ass! I think she has the best ass."