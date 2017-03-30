At the New York premiere of sci-fi thriller Ghost in the Shell Wednesday, body language was on everyone's minds.
French actress Juliette Binoche stars as the scientist and creator of Scarlett Johansson's human cyborg created to be the perfect assassin. It's no secret that ScarJo is a badass in a lot of her roles (see: anything with Black Widow in it), but this seemed like news to Juliette.
When E! News asked Juliette how "badass" Scarlett was, the Oscar-winner seemed confused. She laughed and responded, "She has a good ass! I think she has the best ass."
Lost in translation? Maybe, but it's still true: Scarlett does have a fit figure.
Scarlett was amused by her co-star's comments, laughing, "That's really cute. I'll take it, coming from Juliette."
Scarlett mentioned that Juliette had given her a similar compliment at a different red carpet. The cause for all these ass comments? ScarJo said it had to do with the language barrier.
"I think it was also like a 'bad ass' translation thing," said Scarlett. "[Juliette] was like 'No, it's a good ass,' and I was like, 'What?' So, now I just think she's obsessed with my butt, but it's OK. I'll take it!"
Just like everything else she does, Scarlett's body figure comes from a lot of hard work. Juliette was quick to explain her co-star's amazing dedication.
"[Scarlett's] a hard worker," said Juliette. "She gets up earlier than anyone, does her training before getting on the set. I mean, she's a warrior."
Sounds pretty badass to us.
Juliette also commented on the kind of preparation she and Scarlett had to do for the film.
"We have different aims as actors," said Juliette. "[Scarlett] aims to go from A to Z. I'm going from E to F. It depends. We all have our specifics to do on the film, so I didn't have to train like that in the morning."
What about ScarJo? Is The Avengers star getting sick of playing characters who require so much physical prep? "It's great fun to fake beat people up," the actress told E! News. "It's a good way to get out aggression and then, that way, nobody actually gets hurt."
It's hard to believe that nobody got a scratch making such an action packed film, but Scarlett clarified that getting little cuts and bruises comes with the territory of being in action movies.
She said, "There's a little bit of bruising. It's normal."
Scarlett was less worried about the fighting and more worried about the experience of watching the film itself. The New York premiere was the first time the actress would see the finished product in 3D and IMAX.
"Everyone's really excited to see this 3D IMAX experience; I feel like my head's gonna explode," she said. "I don't know what's going to happen to me. I don't know what my face looks like in that kind of proportion!"
Ghost in the Shell is in theaters Friday.