That Reggie, always the prankster.

So it makes sense that Ross Butler, who plays Archie Andrews' arch-frenemy on The CW's addictive teen murder mystery Riverdale, has a playful side—which he was more than happy to share with us when filling out our E!Q.

But though he had us LOLing with his answers, the 26-year-old actor—fresh from the likes of Teen Wolf and Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover—is also gearing up to impress the world with his serious side on the hotly anticipated Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, which counts Selena Gomez as an executive producer.

And since you're going to be even more of a fan of Butler after reading this, we're happy to inform you that you're set. New episodes of Riverdale return to The CW tonight at 9 p.m. and the 13-episode first season of 13 Reasons Why debuts tomorrow on Netflix.