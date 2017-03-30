Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
That Reggie, always the prankster.
So it makes sense that Ross Butler, who plays Archie Andrews' arch-frenemy on The CW's addictive teen murder mystery Riverdale, has a playful side—which he was more than happy to share with us when filling out our E!Q.
But though he had us LOLing with his answers, the 26-year-old actor—fresh from the likes of Teen Wolf and Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover—is also gearing up to impress the world with his serious side on the hotly anticipated Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, which counts Selena Gomez as an executive producer.
And since you're going to be even more of a fan of Butler after reading this, we're happy to inform you that you're set. New episodes of Riverdale return to The CW tonight at 9 p.m. and the 13-episode first season of 13 Reasons Why debuts tomorrow on Netflix.
What time did you wake up this morning?
9. Not by choice, but I'm one of those guys that needs to eat a few hours before my workouts which are at noon.
What size bed do you sleep in?
California King. I'm a big person. I live in California. Not a king.
Night owl or early bird?
Night owl for sure, everyone's asleep and can't judge my weird tendencies. Unless we're having night shoots, then there are too many people awake.
What do you never leave the house without?
Keys and my underwhelming sense of accomplishment for not forgetting my keys.
Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram. If Twitter had filters for my tweets to make me seem funnier, it'd be a toss up.
Vacation or staycation?
In my head, I'd love to go on a vacation to somewhere exotic and far away and in the middle of nowhere. But then I think about the effort it would take to book a flight and a hotel etc and I just end up staycationing. I feel like if there was a website or an app where you could do all of that in one place, it'd make a fortune.
Guilty pleasure TV?
I don't think I have any guilt or embarrassment about any of the TV shows I watch. Maybe the fact that the shows I can watch over and over again are cartoons like Bob's Burgers and American Dad and Rick & Morty.
Celebrity crush?
Emma Stone.
What will you do on your next day off?
Either work on one of the weird hobbies I'm currently focusing on or spending time researching another new hobby. I have a lot of random hobbies.
What's the last thing you Googled?
Bennie and The Jets lyrics
Talk or text?
Text. I can't remember the last time I actually spoke on the phone with someone that wasn't to tell them specific or get something done.
Betty or Veronica? *existentially speaking, of course
Regg-ily speaking, both.
Name your favorite thing that starts with the letter E.
Emma Stone.