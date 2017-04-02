WHO KNOWS: While Joan has denied ever campaigning against her co-star, saying she even predicted her nomination and potential win, Bette believed otherwise.

"Joan did everything she could possibly think of to keep me from winning," she said. "She campaigned openly in New York, contacting all the Oscar® nominees who were in plays in New York that year. She offered to accept their Oscars® if they won and were unable to attend the ceremony. She also contacted all the members of the Academy who lived in New York, requesting that they vote for one of the nominees then on Broadway. Leaving aside the fact that I felt I deserved to win, the rule of thumb was that an Oscar® winner usually added at least a million dollars to the box office receipts of a film. Since Joan and I each had a percentage of the movie, how Medean, how foolish she was to work against my winning."