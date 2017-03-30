The Rise and Fall of Mischa Barton: A Timeline

2009: "Royal Pain in the Ass"? Barton makes negative headlines again when she reportedly causes some drama at a Miss Sixty fashion show during New York Fashion Week by sending staff scrambling to find her a different outfit after she arrived in one that was too sheer.

She's a royal pain in the ass," one staffer complained. "We sent all these clothes over and she ends up wearing nothing!"

Barton ultimately agrees to put on a scarf to cover herself up.

Meanwhile, the actress continues to showcase more racy looks; She wears lingerie on the cover of FHM magazine, which teased that the actress "needs a little help with her clothes."

March 2009: TV Return? Barton signs on to star in Ashton Kutcher's new model world-themed drama series, The Beautiful Life.

July 2009: Hospitalization: Barton is hospitalized in a psych ward in July. She remains mum on the reason, while a source tells E! News she was admitted for "suicidal" actions.

After being discharged, the actress does not join her co-stars at a key promotional event for The Beautiful Life.

August 2009: Party Time: Barton is spotted at a party in New York City, although she was not seen drinking alcohol.

September 2009: Say What? Barton appears on The View and gives a confusing explanation about her hospitalization, saying she had a tooth infection and tried to numb the pain with painkillers, then felt "completely overwhelmed" by everything going on in her life.

"When they take you into the hospital for something when it goes really wrong if you're having a meltdown and you say something like 'I feel like I want to die'...they start injecting you with things to calm down," she said. "Like I'm petrified of needles. Like absolutely petrified."

"I just figure that if you hit rock bottom like that...and you're around people, you know, you realize I'm nothing like these people," she said. "I have a career, I worked so hard for it. I'm such a positive person...I think you can overcome anything, and for me having that kind of chronic pain for the first time in my life, like being in serious pain, was such a wake-up call."

September 2009: TV Comeback Squashed: The Beautiful Life is canceled after two episodes.

January 2010: ...For the Most Part: Barton gets a guest role on Law and Order: SVU episode set to air in May.