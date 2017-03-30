The Real Housewives of New York City season nine taglines are here, and boy does it seem like we're in for a treat this season. Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel are all back for another round of Big Apple drama, alongside newbie Tinsley Mortimer.
Dorinda, now in her third season, gets the ball rolling for the first time in her tenure on the show. Twist! The ladies all nail something about their storyline or personality with their new openings, and naturally some are way better than others. It's time to rank, from our favorite to least, but credit where credit is due: these all seem pretty accurate and entertaining.
Ramona: "I'm an acquired taste. You don't like me? Acquire some taste." This is a nice, subtle reference to wine (thank you, no need to reference the beloved "turtle time"), and a new twist on Housewives trope of confronting haters.
Sonja: "There's nothing Grey about my Gardens." Basically, everyone thinks Sonja is living at Grey Gardens and is both Big and Little Edie, and she's acknowledging that, with a clever reference.
Dorinda: "I tell it like it is, but I always make it nice." Obviously this is referencing her Berkshires meltdown, one of the best moments on TV of 2016, while also using the Housewives trope of speaking ones mind.
Carole: "In the politics of friendship, I win the popular vote." If you follow her on Twitter, you know Carole went all in on the 2016 presidential election and its outcome, but she's also referencing the allegations that last season she neglected the other friendships in favor of Bethenny.
Bethenny: "If you're gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss." Last year ended with Bethenny and Luann on…not great terms. Something tells us that some fractures may continue.
Luann: "The only title I'd trade Countess for is wife." Did you know Luann got married? This is perfect for Lu, but what about a reference to her infamous texting via Siri [question mark]
Tinsley: "A good set of lashes can fix anything—even a mugshot." The newbie has had her problems with the law, which it seems like she'll use as a storyline.
Compare these taglines with those from last year now.
The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
