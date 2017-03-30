Ralph Fiennes is responsible for one of the most iconic evil laughs in cinema, but he doesn't remember it.

Fiennes portrayed Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, and in one particular scene when he thought he had finally defeated the Boy Who Lived, he threw his head back and guffawed maniacally. The scene launched a viral meme, but the actor behind it admitted during a conversation with philosopher Slavoj Zizek at a School Of Life event in central London that he couldn't recall the inspiration for it.

"I can't actually remember what that scene was or why I did it," Feinnes confessed, per The Irish Examiner. Zizek lauded Fiennes' work in the role, describing the characterization of Voldemort more "melancholy" than villainous.