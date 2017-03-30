Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson dropped jaws when she revealed her 80-pound weight loss in 2010, and she only continues to do so every time she steps out.
The singer and The Voice U.K. judge has maintained her slim figure over the years, crediting Weight Watchers for helping her get there. But how has she kept it off all this time?
Many of you might be excited to hear that exercise has almost nothing to do with it. Rather, it's all about what she puts in her body.
Hudson sat down for an interview with ITV's Lorraine and revealed her secret for keeping up her healthy bod. "I don't really have time to do much [exercising]," she explained. "So I just watch what I eat."
She continued, "I'm very careful and cautious of what I'm eating. I just try to place those meals throughout the day—like, 'OK, eat here, don't eat there.' If it's early in the morning, 'OK, I would still be asleep right now, So I'm not going to eat.'"
Other than maintaining her healthy lifestyle, Hudson has been busy filming her upcoming Netflix movie Sandy Wexler and judging The Voice U.K. all the while raising her 7-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. In fact, as she continues her time on the judging panel for the show, she's found a "home" in Britain.
"I do miss the States a little bit, but I've made a good little home here," she said. "And my son likes it here as well, so that's the plus!"
Speaking of homes, she also dished about the award "trap wall" she built in her Chicago home where she keeps her Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes (and the list goes on and on).
"I have an award wall in my home, and it sits in the center," she described. "And then that award wall opens and goes into my futuristic office. But all the awards sit up on that trap wall…I had it built."
Not too shabby, J.Hud!