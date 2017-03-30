Jennifer Hudson dropped jaws when she revealed her 80-pound weight loss in 2010, and she only continues to do so every time she steps out.

The singer and The Voice U.K. judge has maintained her slim figure over the years, crediting Weight Watchers for helping her get there. But how has she kept it off all this time?

Many of you might be excited to hear that exercise has almost nothing to do with it. Rather, it's all about what she puts in her body.

Hudson sat down for an interview with ITV's Lorraine and revealed her secret for keeping up her healthy bod. "I don't really have time to do much [exercising]," she explained. "So I just watch what I eat."