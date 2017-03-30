EXCLUSIVE!

David Beckham's Scarred Face and Rotten Teeth: Charlie Hunnam Explains the Real Reason Behind the Gruesome New Look

  • By
  • &

by Marc Malkin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jewel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans on Why Her Mom Might Not Be Invited to Her Wedding

Vanna White

Vanna White Reveals Playboy Regrets and Wheel of Fortune Dress Secrets

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Beckham

Louis Vuitton

We really never thought that David Beckham could ever look, well, ugly.

But he certainly doesn't look like his usually hot self in director Guy Ritchie's upcoming action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Beckham showed off his look for the movie the other day on Instagram—a photo reveals he underwent a gruesome makeunder that includes a horribly scarred face and rotten teeth. "Rough day at the office," the caption reads, in part.

The movie's star Charlie Hunnam says he's to blame for destroying Beckham's legendary good looks.

Photos

Marc Malkin's Instagrams

David Beckham

davidbeckham / Instagram

"It's in my contract that I must be the most beautiful person on screen," Hunnam joked with me yesterday while promoting the movie at CinemaCon. "So I said, 'David Beckham ain't waltzing up here with those baby blues and those chiseled cheekbones. Throw a scar on him or I'll be in my trailer!'"

LOL.

Hunnam confessed that Ritchie thought he could keep Beckham's appearance in the film a big secret. "There was this wildly optimistic feeling that maybe we would be able to keep it under wraps that Beckham was in the film."

Charlie Hunnam

Warner Bros.

The original plan, Hunnam explained, was "we'd play half the scene and Beckham would be all scarred up and maybe you wouldn't realize it was him and then he would turn around and it would be the big reveal."

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will be in theaters on May 12.

And don't forget to watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for even more exclusive scoop and red carpet interviews from CinemaCon.

TAGS/ Charlie Hunnam , David Beckham , Movies , Marc Malkin , Top Stories , Exclusives
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again