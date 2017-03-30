We really never thought that David Beckham could ever look, well, ugly.
But he certainly doesn't look like his usually hot self in director Guy Ritchie's upcoming action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
Beckham showed off his look for the movie the other day on Instagram—a photo reveals he underwent a gruesome makeunder that includes a horribly scarred face and rotten teeth. "Rough day at the office," the caption reads, in part.
The movie's star Charlie Hunnam says he's to blame for destroying Beckham's legendary good looks.
"It's in my contract that I must be the most beautiful person on screen," Hunnam joked with me yesterday while promoting the movie at CinemaCon. "So I said, 'David Beckham ain't waltzing up here with those baby blues and those chiseled cheekbones. Throw a scar on him or I'll be in my trailer!'"
LOL.
Hunnam confessed that Ritchie thought he could keep Beckham's appearance in the film a big secret. "There was this wildly optimistic feeling that maybe we would be able to keep it under wraps that Beckham was in the film."
Warner Bros.
The original plan, Hunnam explained, was "we'd play half the scene and Beckham would be all scarred up and maybe you wouldn't realize it was him and then he would turn around and it would be the big reveal."
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will be in theaters on May 12.
And don't forget to watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for even more exclusive scoop and red carpet interviews from CinemaCon.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.