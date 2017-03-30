We really never thought that David Beckham could ever look, well, ugly.

But he certainly doesn't look like his usually hot self in director Guy Ritchie's upcoming action adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Beckham showed off his look for the movie the other day on Instagram—a photo reveals he underwent a gruesome makeunder that includes a horribly scarred face and rotten teeth. "Rough day at the office," the caption reads, in part.

The movie's star Charlie Hunnam says he's to blame for destroying Beckham's legendary good looks.