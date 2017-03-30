Val Kilmer learned Twitter could be a brutal place the hard way.

The 57-year-old actor recently went on a Twitter spree about his love for A-list actress Cate Blanchett, and many were immediately weirded out by the ordeal. Kilmer made an appearance at Irvine Improv in California Wednesday night to introduce a special screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain, and an audience member asked him with whom he loved to work.

"I can't say Cate Blanchett," he joked. "I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I'm a pervert."

He added, "I don't know why loving an actor that's so talented is creepy, but I guess I'm creepy." Kilmer also said he really didn't understand the Internet's intense reaction to his tweets.