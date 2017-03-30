BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Val Kilmer learned Twitter could be a brutal place the hard way.
The 57-year-old actor recently went on a Twitter spree about his love for A-list actress Cate Blanchett, and many were immediately weirded out by the ordeal. Kilmer made an appearance at Irvine Improv in California Wednesday night to introduce a special screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain, and an audience member asked him with whom he loved to work.
"I can't say Cate Blanchett," he joked. "I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I'm a pervert."
He added, "I don't know why loving an actor that's so talented is creepy, but I guess I'm creepy." Kilmer also said he really didn't understand the Internet's intense reaction to his tweets.
"It makes no sense. I didn't say anything weird," he said. "I write about all my friends. There's no story. Nothing weird."
While his demeanor remained upbeat throughout the evening, Kilmer, who has struggled with throat problems but shared he did not have throat cancer, struggled with his speech throughout the evening, according to People. Kilmer admitted on Facebook that he was in speech therapy, and when an attendee asked him about his health Wednesday, he replied he was "doing great."
Many speculated about the status of Kilmer's health, but only after Michael Douglas claimed Kilmer had throat cancer did the Batman Forever star open up about what was going on with his throat.
"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," he responded on Facebook. "The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily."
