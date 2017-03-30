Victoria Beckham couldn't keep a straight face this time.

The fashionista joined fellow female stars Lisa Kudrow and Jessica Chastain for a round of "Flinch" with James Corden Wednesday night. Let's just say no one was a champion, including the former Spice Girl who's synonymous with her poker face.

The game, albeit somewhat jarring, is rather simple. A star stands behind a wall of plexiglass while the late-night host puts a fruit in a cannon and launches it at them. The challenge? Don't flinch.

It was mostly impossible for Beckham, who admitted she's terrified of tomatoes. When Corden launched one at her, her jaw literally dropped. "That is not fun and it is loud back there," she scolded Corden playfully.