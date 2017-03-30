Ryan Phillippe Previews His Sexy, Shirtless Photo Shoot

Sun's out, guns out!
Ryan Phillippe gave fans the best ending to hump day Wednesday by sharing a sneak peek of his beach photo shoot on Instagram, and he is shirtless. In several photos the 42-year-old hunk puts his chiseled abs and biceps on display, posing in a folded over wetsuit looking off into the distance. Phillippe also put his strength on display, holding a plank with his hands in the sand while his legs held firm on rocks.
"Hold up," he captioned the picture. You could say his muscles looked rock hard.
Phillippe also had a sense of humor about some of the photos, especially one that features him lying near the water on a bed of wet seaweed. "Shooting w the great @rikerbrothers today for @mensfitnessmag cover (wet white jeans get cold)," he wrote.
The shoot, which will appear in Men's Fitness, makes it very clear that he definitely keeps up with his fitness! Philippe wrote in his captions that it would be a "great summer," which is something he's probably really looking forward to given he had a bit of a rough end of 2016. He and fiancée Paulina Slagter called it quits after five years together. The longtime couple had gotten engaged nearly a year before officially ending their relationship.
Despite ending things with Slagter, Phillippe, who used to be married to Reese Witherspoon, said he'd be "open" to getting married again.
"I don't have a date or any plans set," he told People. "I haven't closed any books!"
Duly noted, Ryan.