Ryan Phillippe Previews His Sexy, Shirtless Photo Shoot

Sun's out, guns out!

Ryan Phillippe gave fans the best ending to hump day Wednesday by sharing a sneak peek of his beach photo shoot on Instagram, and he is shirtless. In several photos the 42-year-old hunk puts his chiseled abs and biceps on display, posing in a folded over wetsuit looking off into the distance. Phillippe also put his strength on display, holding a plank with his hands in the sand while his legs held firm on rocks.

"Hold up," he captioned the picture. You could say his muscles looked rock hard.