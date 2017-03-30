Maksim Chmerkovskiy is quick stepping his way into the hospital.
Following a calf injury sustained during rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars, the ballroom pro snapped a photo of himself in a hospital gown and bed on Tuesday.
"Gettin' un-broken..." he captioned the photo along with a shoutout to Seeds Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, an office out of Ohio that also treated the dancer's fiancée Peta Murgatroyd before Season 21. While her ankle injury ultimately prevented her from competing alongside famous partner Andy Grammer, both stars are hopeful Chmerkovskiy will be back to center stage soon.
"Please rest assured that I'm taking this thing very seriously and, although I don't have a concrete return date, I'll give it my all!" the star wrote on Instagram to his devoted and concerned fans. "I promise to work harder than ever and get my ass back to the ballroom as soon as humanly possible!"
In the meantime, his celebrity partner, Glee alum Heather Morris, has been competing alongside pro Alan Bersten. During Week 2, they scored 30 out of 40 for their jive and were voted safe for this upcoming week, when they will be partnered together again for a tango.
While Chmerkovskiy is bummed to have to sit out for now, the dancer tipped his hat to his colleague.
"HUGE (but not that huge) Thank You to @alanbersten for stepping in at the last second and doing a great job!" Chmerkovskiy wrote on social media.
Now, as the dancer continues his recovery, he has a few cheerleaders at home, including his infant son, Shai.
"Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land," his mom wrote on Instagram with a photo of the tot. "We love you and can't wait to get you back Kisses from Shai XO."