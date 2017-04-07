10 Music Festival Items That Will Make Your Coachella Instagrams Pop

Attention readers: Music festival season is right around the corner!

While some music lovers are focused on perfecting their outfits for Coachella, Stagecoach, Wango Tango and other popular concerts, others have another priority.

A few smart festival attendees are brainstorming on how their Instagrams, Snapchats and other social media posts will pop and grab the attention of friends who sadly can't come.

We've decided to compile a few clever and unique items that could make your pictures a step above the rest.

Whether its light-up shoes and personal eyewear or patriotic fanny packs and inflatable cup holders, we have a feeling these products could get you a few more likes than the average Joe.