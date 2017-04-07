10 Music Festival Items That Will Make Your Coachella Instagrams Pop

Dancing With Justin Timberlake & Hiking With Ryan Gosling: The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Reveals Her Dream Celeb Dates
Attention readers: Music festival season is right around the corner!
While some music lovers are focused on perfecting their outfits for Coachella, Stagecoach, Wango Tango and other popular concerts, others have another priority.
A few smart festival attendees are brainstorming on how their Instagrams, Snapchats and other social media posts will pop and grab the attention of friends who sadly can't come.
We've decided to compile a few clever and unique items that could make your pictures a step above the rest.
Whether its light-up shoes and personal eyewear or patriotic fanny packs and inflatable cup holders, we have a feeling these products could get you a few more likes than the average Joe.
Tipsy Elves Fanny Packs: Don't listen to those who say fanny packs are totally ‘80s. They're handy, useful and look pretty darn good over a pair of denim shorts.
Lumee Phone Case: When the sun sets, a social media user needs to find the light. Luckily, Lumee provides that much needed glow for your late-night selfie. And yes, Kim Kardashian is a huge fan of the company.
FujiFIlm Instax Cameras: Whether you want classic photos, picture-perfect selfies or instant Polaroid images, this camera does it all. Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton, Tinashe and Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson have all been spotted using the product.
Poler Tourist Backpack: Whether you are camping or simply enjoying a long road trip, backpacks are needed. Pacsun has more than a few choices to fit your specific style.
FUNBOY Drink Holders and Inflatables: If you find yourself lounging by the pool at a house party or hotel, FUNBOY is the stars' choice for pool accessories. Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Swift and Kourtney Kardashian are just some of the famous customers.
Zenni Frames: Described as "trendy, not spendy," this line of affordable glasses and sunglasses allows you to show off your personality and get noticed in a sea full of people.
Neon Kyx Shoes: How are you going to find your friends at night without some light-up shoes? You're welcome.
Mother Trucker Hats: Ladies can add some bling and attitude to their headwear with several sayings from Mother Trucker hats. Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa, Tori Spelling and Jenny McCarthy have all been spotted wearing their own.
Cupcake Vineyards "Poptails": As the official wine sponsor of Coachella, Cupcake Vineyards has created a refreshing drink (and great photo accessory) that will be sold on the festival grounds. Poptails are described as a popsicle with a glass of wine and we want one ASAP.
Party City Glow In the Dark Items: If you're thinking Party City is only for Halloween and major holidays, think again. Before you head to your next music festival, the chain offers dozens of necklaces, glasses and more that glow after dark.