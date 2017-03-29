EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Theroux Talks Throwing ''Special'' Birthday Celebration for Jennifer Aniston in Cabo

Justin Theroux

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Theroux is a hopeless romantic!

E! News' Marc Malkin chatted with The Leftovers star while promoting Warner Bros.' upcoming The Lego Ninjago Movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday, where he dished on Jennifer Aniston's recent birthday getaway to Mexico. The adorable couple jetted down to Cabo with close pals Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for a weekend of fun in the sun celebrating the Friends alum's 48th. 

"It's a great spot because it's close to L.A. You can dip over there and dip back," Justin shared while discussing their favorite vacay spot. 

When asked whether or not Theroux gifted Jen with a present, he explained, "We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata."

A post shared by @justintheroux on

Sadly, Jen and Justin didn't dig into any candy. In fact, Theroux said, "Actually, we didn't put anything in the piñata. We had a piñata and didn't end up smashing it."

"What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn't eat candy!" Theroux quipped. 

And we couldn't pass up an opportunity talking to Justin without mentioning that super steamy poster for the upcoming season of his hit HBO series. Justin credited one celeb fitness guru for whipping him into shape.

He told us, "There's a trainer in West Hollywood named Jason Walsh and he tortures you. He puts your body into horrible positions and you spend hours… I had to do that photo shoot so I prepared myself."

Jen is one lucky lady!

