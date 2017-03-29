Justin Theroux is a hopeless romantic!

E! News' Marc Malkin chatted with The Leftovers star while promoting Warner Bros.' upcoming The Lego Ninjago Movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday, where he dished on Jennifer Aniston's recent birthday getaway to Mexico. The adorable couple jetted down to Cabo with close pals Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid for a weekend of fun in the sun celebrating the Friends alum's 48th.

"It's a great spot because it's close to L.A. You can dip over there and dip back," Justin shared while discussing their favorite vacay spot.

When asked whether or not Theroux gifted Jen with a present, he explained, "We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata."