Ben Affleck Surprises CinemaCon With First Official Appearance Since Rehab Admission

Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Ray Risher, Henry Cavill

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck is back on the red carpet. 

Two weeks after the A-lister revealed he recently sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction, Affleck made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas. The event marks the actor's first official event since going public with his health struggles, and he appeared in good spirits while joining the cast of Justice League

The father of three posed for photos at the Warner Bros. presentation with co-stars Jason MomoaEzra MillerRay Fisher and Henry Cavill. Ben looked sharp in a navy blue suit with a green accent tie. 

As for the actor's personal life, it seems as if he's getting back into the swing of things at home. Ben recently treated his 5-year-old son Sam to a magical day at Disneyland, where as a source revealed to E! News, the pair "had a special VIP Disneyland chaperone who helped them get to the front of the line." 

A separate insider shared that Ben's sobriety remains a main priority in his life, explaining, "He's moving in a healthy, balanced direction."

The source described Affleck's emotional Facebook post in which he addressed completing a stay in rehab as a "step, but it's a progressive process. He's in a good place."

Great to see you back, Batman!

