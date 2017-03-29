Ben Affleck is back on the red carpet.

Two weeks after the A-lister revealed he recently sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction, Affleck made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas. The event marks the actor's first official event since going public with his health struggles, and he appeared in good spirits while joining the cast of Justice League.

The father of three posed for photos at the Warner Bros. presentation with co-stars Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill. Ben looked sharp in a navy blue suit with a green accent tie.