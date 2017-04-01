Summer is finally on its way, and we can't wait! We've got a playlist of sunny tunes, some celeb-approved swimsuits (as well as some wallet-friendly options), and a ton of binge-watching ahead.

We're ready for sun, surf, and...giant inflatable swans?

It seems like crazy pool toys have been everywhere lately, and a ton of celebs have taken to Instagram to post about their new accessories. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Rihannahave been seen soaking up the sun on everything from winged Pegasus floaties to super-sized emojis.