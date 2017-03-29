It's the question Bachelor Nation fans can't stop asking: Has Luke Pell found love with another member from the reality TV franchise?

Romance rumors swirled earlier this week after the reality star and The Bachelor's Danielle Lombard attended The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media together in Miami.

In fact, a source shared with E! News that the pair looked like a couple during the event.

"They were trying to keep things under the radar," our insider shared. "They were really sweet and affectionate with each other."

So what's really going down with this potential new romance? If you ask Luke directly, they are simply getting to know each other.