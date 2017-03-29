Getty Images
It's the question Bachelor Nation fans can't stop asking: Has Luke Pell found love with another member from the reality TV franchise?
Romance rumors swirled earlier this week after the reality star and The Bachelor's Danielle Lombard attended The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media together in Miami.
In fact, a source shared with E! News that the pair looked like a couple during the event.
"They were trying to keep things under the radar," our insider shared. "They were really sweet and affectionate with each other."
So what's really going down with this potential new romance? If you ask Luke directly, they are simply getting to know each other.
"We're not exclusively dating, no. We are not," he shared with E! News exclusively. "You know, a lot of the people get really excited to see Bachelor alumni anytime that they're interacting. That was literally the second time that Danielle [and I] had met."
The country singer added, "I will say this—[Danielle] is great. We have a lot of fun together the few times that we've been able to hang out and try to get to know each other."
While the pair may find themselves having an opportunity to appear on Bachelor in Paradise later this summer, Luke admits he would go into the experience with an open mind. And yes, he's seen the messages from fans who want him to end up with Raven Gates from Nick Viall's season.
"I can't count how many times I've been tweeted with Raven also in the same tweet about how we should be together," he shared. "I am sure I will meet her at some point and then we'll see. She may be like, he's a freaking weirdo and I may think the same thing. So I have no clue. We'll just have to see."
Until then, Luke is looking forward to spending quality time with his friends from JoJo Fletcher's season including Wells Adams, James Taylor and Robby Hayes. He also is gearing up to hit the road and perform his biggest country music hits including "Best Thing You've Ever Done."
"I'm having fun," Luke shared with us. "I'm busy and I get to hang out with a lot of my Bachelor family alumni too and that's always a blast."