10 of Country Music's Cutest Couples That Are Ultimate Goals

by Sierra Knoch |

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Can you feel this magic in the air? From power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Miranda Lambert and her new beau Anderson East, these top country artists look like they're living real life fairytales.

The 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are on Sunday, and while we may not know who'll go home as winners, we do know that many of our fave couples will be walking the red carpet and rocking out in the crowd for all their fans to see.

Two of those stars are Faith and Tim, who just celebrated their 20th anniversary. They'll be taking the stage together to perform their new chart-topping song, "Speak to a Girl", for the very first time live. It's their 10th duet together, and it's also the lead single from their as-yet-untitled joint album, due out later this year. Can you believe it'll only be their first collaboration together?

 

Photos

Country Music's Cutest Couples

Anderson East, Miranda Lambert, ACM 2016

Rick Diamond/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp

We're also looking out for Miranda and Anderson, who have been together for over a year now. In fact, they made their debut as a couple at last year's ACMs, so no doubt will we keep our eyes on this pair at Sunday's ceremony. 

Also on the list are a few longtime loves - Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer (college sweethearts) and Thomas Rhett and pregnant wife Lauren Akins (elementary school sweethearts). Both couples truly make us believe in love by seeing how googly-eyed they still get over each other as if they're all still newlyweds!

Read

2017 ACM Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Check out the gallery to see who else made the list! 

The ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2nd at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT on CBS.

