10 of Country Music's Cutest Couples That Are Ultimate Goals

Can you feel this magic in the air? From power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Miranda Lambert and her new beau Anderson East, these top country artists look like they're living real life fairytales.

The 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are on Sunday, and while we may not know who'll go home as winners, we do know that many of our fave couples will be walking the red carpet and rocking out in the crowd for all their fans to see.

Two of those stars are Faith and Tim, who just celebrated their 20th anniversary. They'll be taking the stage together to perform their new chart-topping song, "Speak to a Girl", for the very first time live. It's their 10th duet together, and it's also the lead single from their as-yet-untitled joint album, due out later this year. Can you believe it'll only be their first collaboration together?