Maybe sex doesn't sell after all?

Carl's Jr., known far and wide for their ad campaigns starring scantily-clad women lusting over their burgers, is back with a new message: "Food, not boobs."

In their latest commercial released Wednesday, the fast-food chain pokes fun at their typically risqué shtick with a fictional father-son narrative pitting past against future. Enter ruggedly handsome Nashville star Charles Esten, cast as Carl Hardee Sr., who storms into Carl's Jr. headquarters to take back what he founded years ago from his son, Carl Hardee Jr.

The office is overrun with, you guessed it, bikinis, Jacuzzi's, a mechanical bull and general debauchery. But thanks to Carl Hardee Sr., not for long! So what gives?