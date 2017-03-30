Note to self: Never go up against Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen). And in particular, never fake your death in a plane crash and then start working against her.
In the exclusive clip above, Scottie gets a chance to interrogate her ex-husband Howard (Terry O'Quinn) and she is not playing around. She needs to know the name of whoever's feeding him intel, and she needs it now, especially if he'd like to stop being subjected to electroshock therapy.
Of course, what Scottie doesn't know is that the mole is none other than her and Howard's son, Tom (Ryan Eggold), who's only been working for her undercover because of his not-so-dead dad. (And clearly she also doesn't know that her ex-husband really did suffer through a plane crash and get stuck on an island for a few years, but that's another show on another network and we're sorry.)
Tonight's episode finds Tom risking everything to try and save his dad and break him out of the hospital where Scottie is essentially torturing him, meaning he'll have to risk exposing who he really is.
And elsewhere, the Halycon team is tasked with rescuing the abducted family of a wealthy businessman, and has to make a dangerous choice in the process.
After tonight, there are just two episodes left in this first season of The Blacklist: Redemption before Tom's story temporarily wraps and The Blacklist returns on April 20. Will Scottie find out who Tom is? What will she do when she finds out? Will we be able to stop making Lost jokes? Only the next two weeks will tell!
The Blacklist: Redemption airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)