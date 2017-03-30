Note to self: Never go up against Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen). And in particular, never fake your death in a plane crash and then start working against her.

In the exclusive clip above, Scottie gets a chance to interrogate her husband Howard (Terry O'Quinn) and she is not playing around. She needs to know the name of whoever's feeding him intel, and she needs it now, especially if he'd like to stop being subjected to electroshock therapy.

Of course, what Scottie doesn't know is that the mole is none other than her and Howard's son, Tom (Ryan Eggold), who's only been working for her undercover because of his not-so-dead dad. (And clearly she also doesn't know that her husband really did suffer through a plane crash and get stuck on an island for a few years, but that's another show on another network and we're sorry.)