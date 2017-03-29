Burger King May Have Just Found a Way to Enjoy Hamburgers Calorie-Free

Craving a hamburger but don't want the calories? Burger King has the solution.

With just a few short days before April Fool's Day, the fast-food chain has created a new commercial to showcase an innovative product.

May we introduce you to the Whopper Toothpaste?

"Our flame grilled whopper is so good that some people will do anything to keep the taste in their mouth," the ad states. "Don't worry, Burger King has the answer. To keep your mouth Whopper Fresh, use Whopper Toothpaste."

According to a release, the so-called product embodies "the iconic flavor of the Whopper and combines it with active ingredients for optimal teeth and gum hygiene."

Sounds convincing, right? Or should we ask: Totally dentist recommended?

"From day one, the ultra-fresh advanced whopper technology will help keep your mouth whopper fresh longer than ever and you'll notice the results immediately," the ad continues.

We would say Whopper Toothpaste is coming soon to a retailer near you, but we're pretty sure April Fool's Day simply came early.

This isn't the first time the popular chain has pulled a prank on the first day of April. 

Back in 1998, Burger King released a full-page ad in USA Today where they announced a solution for the 1.4 million left-handed customers visiting their restaurants every day: the Left-Handed Whopper. According to Time, all the condiments were rotated 180 degrees to suit the left-handed burger connoisseur. 

We can't say they aren't creative. 

