Craving a hamburger but don't want the calories? Burger King has the solution.

With just a few short days before April Fool's Day, the fast-food chain has created a new commercial to showcase an innovative product.

May we introduce you to the Whopper Toothpaste?

"Our flame grilled whopper is so good that some people will do anything to keep the taste in their mouth," the ad states. "Don't worry, Burger King has the answer. To keep your mouth Whopper Fresh, use Whopper Toothpaste."

According to a release, the so-called product embodies "the iconic flavor of the Whopper and combines it with active ingredients for optimal teeth and gum hygiene."