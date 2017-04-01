Attending an award show can be stressful for even the most experienced stars but there's no denying that the first time on the red carpet is always the most nerve-wracking. At Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, there will for sure be a new crop of rising artists stepping in front of the cameras for the first time, but let's take a look back and revisit some celebs before they became ACM regulars.

Aussie Keith Urban has been a staple at the annual prizegiving ever since he first came on the ACMs scene in 2001. That year, he won Top New Male Vocalist and it's been uphill ever since, winning a total of eight trophies (so far). Even if he wasn't nominated, Keith has attended every ceremony since his first appearance (except for 2007, when he completed a stint in rehab).