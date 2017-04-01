Attending an award show can be stressful for even the most experienced stars but there's no denying that the first time on the red carpet is always the most nerve-wracking. At Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards, there will for sure be a new crop of rising artists stepping in front of the cameras for the first time, but let's take a look back and revisit some celebs before they became ACM regulars.
Aussie Keith Urban has been a staple at the annual prizegiving ever since he first came on the ACMs scene in 2001. That year, he won Top New Male Vocalist and it's been uphill ever since, winning a total of eight trophies (so far). Even if he wasn't nominated, Keith has attended every ceremony since his first appearance (except for 2007, when he completed a stint in rehab).
Then there's pre-1989 era Taylor Swift , who of course got her start as country music's hot new star in 2007. A decade ago, TSwift was still rocking cowboy boots on the red carpet and singing "Tim McGraw" to who else but Tim McGraw. And in a two-for-one double whammy, she even got to meet Tim's longtime love Faith Hill too. "That's Tim McGraw!"
And just last year, pop star Katy Perry surprisingly (yet unsurprisingly?) was on hand for the Las Vegas show to pay tribute to the one and only Dolly Parton, who was awarded the special Tex Ritter Award. The duo also took the stage to perform a medley of Dolly's hits, including "Jolene" and "9 to 5". Hey, if Katy wants to expand her portfolio, she can pull a reverse Taylor and become a country star too!
The 52nd Annual ACMs air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.