Abby Lee Miller is breaking ties with the reality TV show that made her a household name.
E! News' Catt Sadler spoke to the Dance Moms star about her sudden resignation from the Lifetime program, where she addressed the dramatic series of events that catalyzed her final decision. She alleges that during a dance competition held last Sunday, producers betrayed their relationship by embarrassing her in front of more than 50 of her students from the Abby Lee Dance Company.
"Lifetime and Collins Avenue [Productions] and everybody they employ has zero respect for me, zero respect for my business," she shared, visibly emotional.
Miller then continued, "[A producer] had some lunatic woman, who I've never seen before, never met, never saw her kid dance, come and chase me through the audience. This woman wants to be on the TV show. She's doing everything this man tells her to do, which I think is sick, in front of everybody."
This incident, paired with Abby's contentious relationship with her "high-profile, celebrity kids" and their families caused her to reflect, "I cannot believe that he realizes this is my clientele and he would do this to me."
Miller continued, "It just got bigger and bigger and louder and louder, and I thought, ‘Oh, my god. This is destroying my livelihood, which is my studio business.' The TV show can end at any minute. They've been very clear telling me that in my contract."
On the topic of Cheryl Burke, who E! News previously reported was recruited to join Dance Moms after Abby's exit, she didn't mince words.
"If she had to go what I go through every day, I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she has had on Dancing With the Stars, with the costume makers on Dancing With the Stars, with the producers on Dancing With the Stars, and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey," Miller quipped.
Abby Lee is under the impression Burke will not endure the same turmoil she did, telling us, "I think they will treat her differently. I think everybody will be on their toes. I think that Lifetime will pour a ton of money into advertising because they want to prove that I was nothing and I was nobody and they saved me."
For more from Abby, including why she's "absolutely" scared at the possibility of facing jail time in her bankruptcy fraud case, watch the videos above.