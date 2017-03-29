Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Adam Pally has found himself in a legal situation.
E! News can confirm The Mindy Project and Making History star was arrested Tuesday night in New York City for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. They are both misdemeanor chargers.
According to New York police, the actor was smoking marijuana from an e-cigarette in public view.
When officers searched Adam, they found the actor was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.
Adam's rep has not responded to E! News' request for comment.
Police say Adam was arrested, taken to jail, processed and was later released. He was given a desk appearance ticket and has a court date for this June.
Fans know Adam for his funny roles as Peter Prentice in The Mindy Project and Max Blum in Happy Endings. He currently stars in the Fox comedy Making History.
As to why he left The Mindy Project, the actor recently expressed how much he loved doing the show. At the same time, he wanted to explore other parts of the industry.
"You know, I loved my time on The Mindy Project so much... I loved every second, and I'm indebted to Mindy Kaling for my career, really," he shared with the A.V. Club. "She really breathed the second life into my career. At the time it was over, I had done five years straight of 22 episodes of network television, and I was a little burnt, and I wanted to do indie movies. And so I went and I did, and Mindy was totally fine with it. Which, not a lot of bosses would be."
TMZ was first to report the news.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua