Adam Pally has found himself in a legal situation.

E! News can confirm The Mindy Project and Making History star was arrested Tuesday night in New York City for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana. They are both misdemeanor charges.

According to New York police, the actor was smoking marijuana from an e-cigarette in public view.

When officers searched Adam, they found the actor was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Adam's rep has not responded to E! News' request for comment.