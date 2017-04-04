When it comes to your festival look, you want it to be easy to throw together and look as original as possible.

That's where your trusty denim shorts come in. It's true—alone, the warm-weather staple might not make a loud statement, but you always wind up packing them for one reason: They truly go with anything. Whether it's an off-the-shoulder gingham top, an edgy biker jacket or a flirty blouse, your jean shorts make it an instant outfit.

Rule number one: Things don't have to match perfectly; they just have to coordinate. If you're wearing a bold pattern on top, like this check top, balance it out with some color detail on the bottom. A unique patch anywhere on the jeans makes them feel original, but also focuses the eye on the entire outfit. You'll notice the red rose patch and blue top above don't exactly match, so pull it together by adding accessories that color coordinate, like the bag and sneakers.

Shop the Look: Madewell Check Bardot Top; Rebecca Minkoff Sofia Crossbody; Sam Edelman White Kavi Sneaker; Blank NYC Denim Shorts