Just as surely as the United States has never had a president like Donald Trump before, the same thing can be said about the first lady.

Because Melania Trump is most unprecedented herself.

The Slovenian-born model who found herself the toast of New York society as the wife of one of the most famous businessmen in the world, the family name stamped in gold on every building in his portfolio, is still trying to bridge the gap between her "old life" as a self-described full-time mom and the new life that's expected of her.

And while every first lady who's lived in the White House has had her own unique experience of the place, there are certain behaviors that have bound them all together.

For starters, the whole living in the White House part.