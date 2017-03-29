Being pregnant on-set certainly won't stop Anne Hathaway from bringing her A-game.

Almost one year after giving birth to her first child with husband Adam Shulman, the actress is ready to celebrate the release of her latest film titled Colossal.

But while walking the red carpet for the New York City premiere this week, Anne couldn't help but relive when she was filming while pregnant.

"I think that my pregnancy may have added a layer to my performance in this one because I was so happy all the time and I just felt this great joy and I love the idea that was who Gloria was," Anne shared with E! News when describing her character. "She wasn't depressed. She wasn't put upon."