Being pregnant on-set certainly won't stop Anne Hathaway from bringing her A-game.
Almost one year after giving birth to her first child with husband Adam Shulman, the actress is ready to celebrate the release of her latest film titled Colossal.
But while walking the red carpet for the New York City premiere this week, Anne couldn't help but relive when she was filming while pregnant.
"I think that my pregnancy may have added a layer to my performance in this one because I was so happy all the time and I just felt this great joy and I love the idea that was who Gloria was," Anne shared with E! News when describing her character. "She wasn't depressed. She wasn't put upon."
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
"She actually was a party girl and she always brought the fun and I think my baby did that too," Anne shared.
In the sci-fi movie in theatres April 7, Anne's character discovers that severe catastrophic events are somehow connected to the mental breakdown from which she's suffering.
Moviegoers will experience a mixture of comedy, action and even a fight that Anne was very careful with accomplishing. After all, she had a baby to protect.
"I'm usually a very gung-ho physical performer. I'm always so happy to just throw myself in there and if you get hit or bruised or anything, I never really care about that but with this one, it wasn't just me I was reaching out for so we broke the fight down very slowly," she explained. "We did it piece by piece and I just tried my best not to fall."
Mission accomplished!
Colossal, which also stars Dan Stevens and Jason Sudeikis hits theatres on April 7.