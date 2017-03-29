There's nothing cuter than kids dressing up as the characters in their favorite Disney film...Unless they're dressed up and meeting the real stars of the film!

Such was the case when a mini Belle and a mini Beast got the chance to interview Beauty and the Beast's Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

The two kids came dressed up in character so well that the two stars couldn't help but gasp over how good they looked.

"You look wonderful," Stevens said. "Now where did you get those [costumes]?" To which the mini Belle adorably responded, "I don't know. They just gave them to me!"