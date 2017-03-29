Snapchat
Rob Kardashianis ready to spoil his little girl!
Dream Kardashian is nearing five-months-old, but that hasn't stopped her proud papa from gearing up for the day she's officially 1. The E! reality star, who co-parents his baby daughter with ex Blac Chyna, shared two heartfelt posts to Dream on Instagram Wednesday.
"Baby Dream !! Thank You God," he captioned one super smiley photo of Dream cozied up in a blanket. Little Dream has grown so much since her November birth!
He shared a second photo of Dream looking just as adorable that he captioned, "this is why I love my baby. She changed faces in less than a second. Lol. And look at her fingers can't believe she is almost 5 months!! Wild !!"
The 30-year-old continued, "Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids !! Babies are the greatest gift of Life !! I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I'm corny but I don't care cuz this my only baby"
All together now: Aww! As for Rob's approach to fatherhood since he and Chyna went their separate ways earlier this year, a source shared with E! News that keeping the peace for the sake of their daughter is the top priority.
"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," an insider shared. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."
The source added, "So far co-parenting has been working fine. At this point, Rob sees Dream at least one or two times a week, but again there's not a schedule set in stone yet."
Happy early birthday, Dream!