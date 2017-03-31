Beach days are the best days, but (for obvious reasons) you don't want to wear a ton of makeup.

You do, however, want to look ready: Ready for impromptu photos, ready when your crush catches your eye—the scenarios in which you will need to look your best are endless. That being said, it's a fine line between wearing too much makeup and looking like you're not wearing a thing. Enter: celeb makeup artist Paul Blanch, who has a few tips for achieving your best five-minute beach day face.

And don't worry, it's very doable. "My makeup style is very natural, and if I saw someone at the beach with full makeup, I would think, 'Oh god, she must be melting under that,'" he said.