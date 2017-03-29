Bare butts and Instagram apparently go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Jay Cutler is the latest male celeb to show off his bottom on Instagram—thanks to his wife Kristin Cavallari's profile—giving followers a sneak peek of what's underneath his football uniform. The former Chicago Bears player is far from the first male to put some of his assets on display. In fact, it seems like poppin' that booty is all the rage on social media these days.

Here are six other stars who dared to bare their butts on social media: