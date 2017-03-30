The Many Roles of Ed Sheeran in Pop Culture

These days it seems like Ed Sheeran means everything to everyone.

He's a singer, sure, but he's so much more. Ever since he came roaring back onto the scene after a social media (and industry) break that felt entirely way too long, the guy has exploded. And not just on the charts—we're talking visibility. Ed Sheeran is everywhere, and he seems to be making up for lost time.

Maybe he feels guilty for abandoning his fans. Maybe he feels guilty for abandoning Taylor Swift 's cat. We'll probably never know the true motivation, but one thing is clear: Ed Sheeran is role-playing the crap out of his return.