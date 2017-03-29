The days of strolling down the beach with sunshine and laughter are over for Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray.

The couple—who found love on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise—appeared to get back together following their January breakup, but E! News has learned they called it quits once again...and things apparently went very south.

Now, Murray's personal assistant Hayley Watts is dishing all the details about the dramatic breakup.

"On March 13, Josh had an appearance in Los Angeles for the [Bachelor] finale of Nick's season," she tells us. "Josh and Amanda got into a big argument that night, and she ended up taking his things from their shared apartment and putting them out in the hallway. I had to go retrieve them for Josh."