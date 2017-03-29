Schneider, who stars as Ben, the father of three who Alice has fallen in love with, teased that working in Tinseltown was more than enough for him. "I think this is Hollywood, so all of our friends are imaginary," he joked.

While they may not want one of their own, Elfman and Scheider sure are hoping that America will fall in love with Alice's imaginary friend, Mary, an adorable CGI cartoon monster voiced by the hysterical Rachel Dratch, who pops back up when Alice just might need her most. "My character is a very accomplished career woman, who at a very early age, because of the upheaval of her parents and the absent-ness of her parents, decided no marriage, no kids, not going to do it," Elfman explained. "And then meets him, [and] despite all my intentions to not fall in love, falls in love. And then he's got three kids, which is like, 'Say what?'"